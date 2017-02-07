Mawarire arrest: Govt slams US

Fidelis Munyoro, Harare Bureau

The United States government is the least qualified to comment on the human rights situation in Zimbabwe given its international record as the worst human rights violator, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Mr George Charamba has said.

Reponding to a statement by the US embassy in Harare issued yesterday in which it expressed concern over the arrest of shadowy #ThisFlag leader Evan Mawarire and the incarceration of self-proclaimed pastor Phillip Mugadza, Mr Charamba said the US government is quick to accuse other nations of human rights abuses each time its regime change chess-game is thwarted.

Mr Charamba had no kind words for the US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Harry Thomas (Jnr) for crossing the red line by criticising the country over the arrest of Mawarire last week.

Mawarire has been charged with subverting a constitutionally–elected Government and if convicted, could be jailed for up to 20 years.

Mr Charamba said whoever issued the statement was not competent to talk about the human rights status in Zimbabwe.

“We are waiting for a cue from a new government,” said Mr Charamba.

“Whoever that person is, is a left over from a terrible era. Is it because this person is their agent?”

He said it was interesting to note that the statement was coming from an official under the former President Barack Obama administration whose future was not even certain in the new dispensation.

“He thinks he can boss over us,” said Cde Charamba adding, “They can go and hang on a banana tree.”

A legal expert Mr Tendai Toto said Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy with institutions prescribed by the Constitution to guarantee the promotion, recognition and protection of human rights to its citizens and inhabitants.

He said where the State, through the police, has reasonable suspicion that an offence has been committed, due process has been followed.

“It is ordinarily up to the court of law to ensure that suspected criminals are either set free or convicted. But before that is done, it is the duty of the police and prosecution to set the rule of law into motion,” said Mr Toto.

The lawyer said where a matter is sub judice, it is wrong for anybody to pre-empt the fate of the suspected persons.

“The comments by the US government can be viewed as irresponsible considering that due process is yet to be administered.”

The US military has held 779 prisoners without trial at the Guantánamo Prison since it opened on January 11, 2002.

In the statement yesterday the United States embassy said it was “extremely” concerned by the continuing “deterioration” of the human rights situation in Zimbabwe, as evidenced by the unwarranted arrest and continued detention of Mawarire and the incarceration of Mugadza.

The US government also called on Harare to respect the rule of law and legal due process provided by the Constitution.

A political analyst who preferred anonymity said the US government was least certified to comment on human rights issues the world over.

“There is so much muck in the US backyard and the Americans are the least people at the moment to talk about human rights violations when they have violated the rights of millions of people through the ban put in place by the newly elected President Donald Trump where he banned entry into the US of citizens from seven majority Muslim countries,” said the analyst.

The Trump administration recently banned entry into US citizens from Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Yemen and Iraq among other countries.

She said it was high time the US government concentrated on things that are positive in order to bring the world together.

“Zimbabwe does not need America for it to understand what human rights are,” she said.

Several people also posted on the US social media platform Facebook expressing dismay, reminding the US that it committed a heinous crime by imposing illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, hence should keep away from her affairs.

Said Mr Simon Massey: “Your sanctions on Zimbabwe are a crime against every single Zimbabwean and until you drop them, you have no right to tell those who rule Zimbabwe what to do.”

Mr Massey said the US’ hypocritical concern for Zimbabweans’ right to free speech should be balanced with the knowledge that itself and Britain have lobbied for boycott, divestment and sanctions on Zimbabwe that do little or nothing to inhibit the freedoms of the wealthy elite at whom they are supposed to be targetted, but harm every single citizen of the country instead.

“Your policies towards Zimbabwe have deliberately crippled the country and curtailed her economy,” said Mr Massey.

“The damage blamed in fast-track land reform is the fault of the US, Britain and the European Union sanctions. As an example, Zimbabweans with a Zimbabwean paypal account are restricted from earning money through paypal because of USA sanctions! How does this restrict (President) Mugabe and his elite? Are you concerned he might sell some diamonds or some uranium on his paypal account?”

Another Facebook fanatic Mr Edward Ndirangu said the US could not express concern on the situation in Zimbabwe since President Trump assumed office.

“In fact, Harare should be expressing concern about the human rights violations being witnessed in the US,” he said.