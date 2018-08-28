Mazvarira wins Africa scout tourney

Sports Reporter

SHAMEON Mazvarira won the Africa Scout Conference fundraising golf tournament after scoring 42 points at the Harry Allen Golf Club on Saturday.

The competition, whose format was individual stable ford, was meant to raise at least $2 500 to be channelled towards hosting the Africa Scout Conference from September 8-12 in Harare.

Givens Hapadziwi, resources director for Africa Scout Conference, said 35 golfers took part in the tournament which raised $1 500.

“We had a good golfing round at Harry Allen Golf Club where we had 35 golfers competing. We had targeted 50 golfers. The event was part of planned initiatives intended to raise funds towards hosting the Africa Scout Conference to be hosted by Zimbabwe in September and also, alterations to scouting infrastructure in order to accommodate girl scouts joining our ranks.

“We are grateful to the golfers and companies that made the tournament a success,” said Hapadziwi.

Companies that have chipped in for the scouts’ fundraising activities include Edgars, NMB Bank, Nyaradzo and Ingwebu Breweries.

Some of the golfers that participated at the Saturday meet include the ex-Zimbabwe Saints trio of Ebson Muguyo, Martin Mabvira and Hapadziwi, former Harry Allen champions Moses Mlalazi, Mufaro Chiwoniwoni and Brian Sanangurai.