Mbo Mahocs ‘engaged’

Showbiz Reporter

TELEVISION personality Mbo Mahocs has sparked rumours that she is on the brink of marriage as she posted a picture of herself wearing what looks like an engagement ring.

The Bulawayo-born socialite, who is now based in South Africa, posted the snap on her Instagram account, with more attention on her ring finger which was strategically positioned to show off the bling.

As one goes through her account, they realise that the Thatha Wena presenter has been donning the ring for some time.

Quizzed about the ring, Mahocs was coy about the whole issue.

“It’s just a fashion accessory, nothing much to it. I’m not getting engaged anytime soon,” she said, refusing to shed more light.