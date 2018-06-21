MDC Alliance must respect women

EDITOR — There is a video clip on the internet where Tendai Biti was said to be addressing a handful of supporters at Newlands shopping centre in Harare. In his remarks, he denigrates an opponent and his wife.

Biti used derogatory terms to describe Mrs Marry Chiwenga, wife to Zanu-PF second secretary and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Misogyny is rearing its ugly head again in the MDC Alliance and it’s becoming a permanent fixture.They can try to deny it, but the MDC Alliance is running a campaign which is hostile towards women.

Besides elbowing out all women who look able to challenge their toxic masculinity, the principals in the MDC Alliance have extended their acts to insulting women in opposite political camps. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has been calling for peaceful and non-violent elections. The country has largely heeded the call but it is people like Tendai Biti who have been using archaic political methods.

Patriarchal insults should have no place in our politics and it is for this reason that the country and those in Harare East have to vote wisely. The MDC Alliance and Tendai Biti have to be punished at the ballot. They have continuously shown that they are unfit for office. Imagine having policy makers who do not respect women!

Nadine Chabvira