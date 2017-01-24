MDC confirms coalition talks with MDC-T

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Professor Welshman Ncube-led MDC has confirmed coalition talks with the MDC-T, a party it vowed never to work with after accusing its leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai of violence and dictatorial tendencies.

The MDC vowed never to work with the MDC-T saying it was an intolerant party led by violent people with a big brother mentality.

At the height of intra-party fights precipitated by a decision to boycott the 2005 Senatorial elections, Prof Ncube led a break-away from the united MDC and his relationship with Mr Tsvangirai has been frosty ever since.

About 33 members of the party’s decision-making national council had voted in favour of participating in the poll, while 31 favoured a boycott but Mr Tsvangirai overruled the vote and decreed that the party pulls out of the election, triggering a split.

The two appear to have mended their rift – much to the chagrin of MDC-T co-vice president Ms Thokozani Khupe who views Prof Ncube as a threat to her influence in the Matabeleland region.

The MDC has since climbed down from its previous pronouncement saying it was now ready to work with any party whose vision is to remove Zanu-PF from power.

In a statement, MDC secretary general Ms Miriam Mushayi said her party had resolved to engage “all national political parties” despite historic differences in some cases. “The MDC remains hopeful that the broadest possible coalition can be built before the 2018 elections. If we fail in these endeavours it would not be out of not trying. We have responded proactively to the strong public sentiment to work with others notwithstanding historical and current differences and disagreements,” she said

Ms Mushayi said the MDC resolved to engage other opposition parties following the resolution by the party’s standing committee and national council last year.

“Collectively these resolutions instructed the leadership to take all necessary steps to engage all national political parties willing to engage on the tasks of building an all-inclusive coalition. In compliance with these resolutions, the MDC leadership has been and continues to be engaged in bilateral and multilateral conversations within all political parties willing to engage,” she said.

Ms Mushayi said opposition parties should swiftly find common ground as they forge ahead towards the 2018 general elections.

She rubbished claims that the MDC was not happy with Coalition of Democrats (CODE) negotiations.

Parties within CODE negotiations have accused MDC of nicodemously negotiating with the MDC-T.

The alleged negotiations between MDC and MDC-T has allegedly caused a rift between Mr Tsvangirai and Ms Khupe who is said to be unhappy with the coalition talks.

