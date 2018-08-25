MDC supporters slam Chamisa

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

MDC Alliance supporters have slammed their leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for claiming he had evidence that the election was rigged but failed to produce the proof at the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

Mr Chamisa, who lost the election by 44,3 percent to President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa who garnered 50,67 percent of the total votes cast, sought a court relief for the result to be invalidated.

However, the Constitutional Court yesterday dismissed his case on his failure to produce primary evidence proving that the election was stolen. Chief Justice Luke Malaba declared President Mnangagwa duly elected.

This was despite Mr Chamisa’s Twitter post on Wednesday and yesterday morning that they had valid evidence.

“Praise be to God! Our esteemed Constitutional Court has just heard our solid case on the theft of the people’s vote. I congratulate our ‘A’ legal team led by Adv T. Mpofu for a superb job. The world now knows the truth. What remains is for justice to be done.#Godisinit,” tweeted Mr Chamisa.

In another Tweet posted yesterday morning he said: “I’m so happy with e primary evidence & V11s we adduced based on ZEC’s own data. ZEC’s admission to making mistakes x3 in election result settles the matter. Key?.. Was that e only mistake? ZEC seeks e court to validate a mistake & hopes to have a Con-court uphold a mistake?”

However, his post seemed to have irked his supporters and other citizens who castigated him for failing to produce credible evidence to support his case before the court.

“I registered and voted for him which is what really counts and it seems to me my vote was defended with an unloaded gun contrary to what he hyped us about in Press conference,” tweeted Michael.

“Where is the overwhelming evidence? Stop playing mind games. What you gave Thabani is not enough evidence, you and Biti (Tendai) know that. Bring out those v11 forms you were parading at your press conference,” tweeted Manyoni Special.

Another supporter, Mr Kudakwashe Future Chitsora tweeted: “So what was the reason of you guys wasting your time going the legal route? You absolutely had nothing to offer on the table save those hearsays. Terribly disappointed.”

Nyarai expressed her disappointment describing Mr Chamisa as habitual liar.

“How I sincerely hoped and wished you would, at least for once in your political career, be truthful to the faithful MDC fans who have been going all out to support you in all your loses, notwithstanding, but you choose to still blindly build up their hopes when you know there’s none,” posted Nyarai.

Joe Anderson said it was time the MDC changed its leadership.

“This party now needs mature people like Mwonzora (Douglas) this Chamisa is just useless. He lies about overwhelming evidence yet he knew they had nothing. People are being sacrificed for him to remain politically relevant; coz after this what next — the party has no grassroots structures etc,” tweeted Anderson. — @nqotshili