MDCs coalition deal meets internal resistance

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

THE planned coalition between MDC-T and MDC has suffered a knock after structures resisted terms of the deal that would see the Professor Welshman Ncube-led party allocated seats that have traditionally been won by the MDC-T in Matabeleland.

Mr Morgan Tsvangirai held meetings in Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Bulawayo on Saturday where he found resistance to plans to give Prof Ncube three constituencies in the city as part of the coalition deal between the two parties.

Under the proposed deal, the MDC would be allowed to contest in three constituencies in each of Matabeleland’s three provinces of Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

The MDC-T would not field candidates in the nine selected constituencies.

MDC-T Bulawayo provincial chairman Mr Gift Banda yesterday confirmed Saturday’s meeting but declined to get into details.

“Yes we had a meeting with president Tsvangirai on Saturday but I can’t get to details because, as I have said before to you, the coalition issues are being handled by the office of our leader,” he said.

However, insiders said Bulawayo structures rejected plans to give Prof Ncube seats in Bulawayo after asking Mr Tsvangirai to clarify on the conditions of a coalition with MDC.

“The members argued that the three constituencies that were said would be given to MDC have always been won by MDC-T until the by elections in 2015 when the party did not field candidates.

“It was further argued that coalitions should bring value addition and not take from the seats already in the hands of MDC-T,” said an insider.

“Instead, it was suggested that MDC be supported in constituencies where they got more numbers than the MDC-T in the 2013 elections. Such constituencies are mostly in Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North. This position was raised by the two Matabeleland provinces also.”

Sources said if a deal involving constituencies was to be reached between MDC and MDC-T, it was most likely to be in Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and the Vungu constituency in the Midlands province.

The sources said in clarifying the deal with Prof Ncube, Mr Tsvangirai said nothing has been agreed on the division of constituencies.

“Tsvangirai confirmed that he was in negotiations with MDC just as he is with other political parties. He, however, said there was no agreement yet on the sharing of constituencies as it made no sense to do so with one party while still negotiating with others,” said the source.

The coalition deal between MDC and MDC-T has reportedly rattled other political parties under the banner of Coalition of Democrats (CODE).