Media challenged to give all sports equal coverage

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE media has been called on to give equal coverage to other sports in the country and not just focus on football.

Sport and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane made the call to executive members of the Sports Journalists Association, Southern Region (Spoja-SR) at a local hotel in the wake of brilliant performances by Team Zimbabwe at the just-ended 15th Cana Zone IV Swimming and Water Polo Championships.

Hlongwane said sports journalists must remain as such and avoid being football journalists, despite football being undoubtedly the country’s biggest sport code.

“Let’s give coverage to other so called minority sports. We have swimming, let’s take a keen interest in it,” said Hlongwane.

He urged journalists to educate their readers and viewers about the sport of swimming.

“I want to challenge you to go further than just capturing the events to educating our people about them,” he said.

He further challenged the swimming leadership to take their outreach programmes seriously by organising workshops for the media for them to have an appreciation of the sport.

“I challenge you to ensure that swimming and water polo become truly national sports, not just in description alone, but also in orientation and operation.

Go out and reach many people as possible, not just to broaden your selection pool, but as a national obligation to help us to lessen drowning related deaths,” Hlongwane said.

- @skhumoyo2000.