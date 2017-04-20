Media commission announces accreditation dates

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) will accredit journalists from outside Harare between April 27 and May 11 this year.

In a statement yesterday the ZMC said the move was aimed at reducing costs that journalists incur when they travel to Harare to process accreditation.

“In a move aimed at bringing services closer to stakeholders, the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) will be conducting accreditation of journalists in Mutare, Masvingo, Chinhoyi, Kwekwe, Gweru and Bulawayo from April 27 to May 11, 2017,” read the statement.

The commission said it would be sending teams to accredit journalists at selected points in the cities.

It said it would only be accrediting journalists from media houses that have fully complied with their registration status and paid their annual levy as provided for by the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA).

“The programme will start in Chinhoyi at Orange Groove on April 27 and then Mutare on May 4.

“We will be in Masvingo on May 5 at Chevron Hotel and we will be in Kwekwe on May 8 at the Golden Mile Hotel. On May 9 we will in Gweru at Midlands Hotels and lastly we will be in Bulawayo on May 10 and 11 at the Royal Hotel,” read the statement.

According to the statement, new applicants will pay an accreditation fee of $10 while renewal of accreditation is $15.

