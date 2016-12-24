Men ‘bash, disarm’ CIO operative

court

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Zvishavane appeared in court facing charges of severely assaulting a Central Intelligence Officer (CIO) and taking his pistol.

Noel Kurura from Tangwe Village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Mr Peter Madiba facing one count of robbery and one count of contravening a section of the fire arms Act.

He allegedly committed the offence together with Tawanda Gundu who is still at large.

Kurura pleaded not guilty and the magistrate remanded him in custody to January 4.

Prosecuting, Mr Amos Ncube told the court that on November 8 at around 2pm, Mr Kudakwashe Mazura offered a lift to Kurura and Gundu at Unki Mine Turn-off along Zvishavane-Gweru Road.

“When the accused person and his accomplice were about to drop off at the 72km peg, they suddenly became violent and started assaulting the complainant with fists.

They disarmed him, took away his CZ pistol and disappeared.

The complainant went and reported the matter at the Zvishavane Police Station,” said Mr Ncube.

The court heard that the police instituted investigations leading to the arrest of Kurura.

They recovered the pistol from Kurura’s bedroom hut. The value of the stolen property is $1 000.

