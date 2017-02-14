Mental health assessment for mum ‘killer’

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A MAGISTRATE has ordered a Bulawayo man who is alleged to have killed his mother in Emganwini suburb last week to go for mental health assessment.

Nelson Mwandisangudza (24) allegedly fatally bashed Siphiwe Mwandisangudza (54) with a four pound hammer.

Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube did not ask Mwandisangudza to plead to murder when he appeared in court yesterday.

He ordered that he undergoes mental examination while in custody before remanding the matter to February 27.

The State, represented by Ms Magret Takawira, alleged that there is evidence linking Mwandisangudza to the crime.

“Accused’s clothes had deceased’s blood stains on them. He was found in possession of deceased’s two sim cards. Neighbours saw him leaving the house where the crime was committed,” said Ms Takawira.

She said Mwandisangudza led the police to the recovery of the hammer that he used to commit the crime.

Mr Ncube said the court could not continue with the matter until Mwandisangudza is deemed fit to stand trial.

