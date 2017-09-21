Mental patient murder suspect kept in jail

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

A 22 -year-old Gwanda man who allegedly killed and beheaded a mental patient in Colleen Bawn in June has been further remanded in custody to September 29.

Honest Moyo of Mawane in Garanyemba was again not formally charged with murder when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mr Willard Maphios Moyo.

Mr Takunda Mafudze appeared for the state.

Moyo is facing allegations of killing a mental patient popularly known as Mduna in Colleen Bawn.

It is alleged that on June 20, Moyo found the now deceased Mduna near Colleen Bawn dumpsite.

He allegedly killed, decapitated the body and cut off the mental patient’s testicles.

The court heard that Moyo then buried the remains in a shallow grave at the dumpsite.

Moyo allegedly packed the head and the testicles in his bag and took them to his rural home in Mawane.

The matter came to light after he was visited by his cousin, Mr Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu who discovered the head in a kitchen hut.

Ndlovu allegedly bolted out of the hut and alerted other villagers.

Villagers apprehended Moyo and handed him over to the police.

Moyo is facing another case of attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a fellow head boy with an axe following an argument at his uncle’s farm in the same area.

He did not stand trial as the complainant’s whereabouts are unknown and the court said the matter will proceed by way of summons.

Meanwhile, the body of the murdered mental patient is being kept at Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary amid indications that Moyo’s alleged victim will be accorded a pauper’s burial as no relative has come to collect the body.

