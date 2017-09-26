Meprin eyes DRC, Namibia markets

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

MEPRIN Founders and Engineers targets increasing export supplies with focus on taping the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Namibian markets.

The company began operations in 2000 as a small scale entity at Bulawayo’s Kelvin North industrial area and has grown its business profile over the years.

Technical director, Mr Prince Gobvu said the current cash shortage has forced them to eye an increase in the export markets because their products are on demand in countries like Zambia.

He told Business Chronicle they were planning to expand to the southern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where there was a lot of mining activity.

“The issue regarding cash challenges where some suppliers are implementing a different pricing system is affecting our local supply. We are happy with the Zambian market at the moment.

“We are supplying them with manhole covers because there is a lot of construction taking place in that country. All we need to do is to increase our supplies to their markets for us to remain competitive in the export markets,” said Mr Gobvu.

“We also did a feasibility study and we managed to see that in DRC there is a ripe market especially in the southern part where there is a lot of mining taking place. We just need to increase the supplies there and make sure that we are penetrating the export market in full force.”

He said his firm was anxiously waiting for confirmation from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce on the anticipated mission to Namibia to secure more export markets.

Meprin manufactures different products that include mining equipment such as coco pan wheels, cannon boxes, tipping wheels, raw water/sewer equipment and manhole covers. Meprin also makes clean water equipment such as saddles, bush pumps, short collar joints as well as domestic products that include three legged pots and baking pots — all made from scrap metal.

Mr Gobvu said he was upset about the price increase of some local products at home saying this was affecting their business.

“The false alarm being created in the economy is not good. The sudden increase of prices because of WhatsApp messages circulating has seen some prices going up by 50 percent.

“This affects our business as you know this is the busiest quarter as we approach year end most business must see their operations doing well not sabotaging each other,” he said.

Mr Gobvu hoped the prevailing uncertainty ends so that business operations go back to normal.

In August this year, the company engaged the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to liaise with the City of Bulawayo to give them enough land to operate from citing growing production levels and positive export demand. — @Kiyaz_Cool