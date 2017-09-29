Methembe wishes Bosso all the best

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ last championship winning coach and former club midfield maestro Methembe “Mayor” Ndlovu says the Bulawayo giants need all the luck in their remaining games more than anything else.

Ndlovu, who led Bosso to the 2006 title, was speaking during a post match interview after his youthful Bantu Rovers held their more illustrious opponents to a goalless draw at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

With a bit of luck, Rovers, who are rooted at the bottom of the league table with just three wins, four draws and an incredible 19 losses after 26 rounds of matches, could have embarrassed Highlanders.

So daring was Ndlovu that he even threw in 15-year-old Sibusiso Moyo into the fray just to prove how impotent Bosso are at the moment.

“I think it will not be fair to comment on Highlanders. To be fair, today a draw was maybe a fair result, but if anything they probably edged it in the first half where they got more chances than we did. I really wouldn’t want to say too much, but maybe to obviously wish them well for the rest of the season,” said Ndlovu.

Bosso need all the luck, especially this Sunday when they take on wounded Chicken Inn. It has been a terrible season for the Bulawayo giants that none of its players has scored the minimum three goals in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s top 60 goal scorers.

No present Highlanders’ player has scored three goals this season. Only former striker Prince Dube, who left during the mid-season transfer window to join Supersport United in South Africa, managed to notch more than three league goals in 2017.

It’s only Highlanders, who do not have a player in the top 60 players from the 18-team league and it must be worrisome for a team with a rich history as Highlanders to go for 26 games without a player managing just three goals.

Leading the goal scorers’ chart is the Caps United and Dynamos duo of Dominic Chungwa and Christian Epoupa, who have 11 goals each, while former Rovers’ skipper Bukhosi Sibanda is on 10.

Sibanda left Rovers to join South African National First Division side Ubuntu Cape Town.