Mhlanga approaches FUZ to push FC Platinum move

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NATIONAL team defender Lawrence Mhlanga has approached the Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) to lobby for his release from Chicken Inn, as he eyes a dream move to FC Platinum.

Fuz president Desmond Maringwa yesterday met Chicken Inn officials in Bulawayo to discuss Mhlanga’s case.

Both Chicken Inn and Fuz confirmed the meeting, which they described as “an informal engagement”.

“We went to meet Chicken Inn to hear their side of the story. This was an informal engagement and nothing much. What we wanted was to see the best possible way of resolving the Lawrence Mhlanga issue amicably,” said Maringwa.

Mhlanga signed an undisclosed contract with FC Platinum last month after “misrepresenting facts” to the platinum miners that he was a free agent, when, in fact, he has a running contract with Chicken Inn.

The Zvishavane-based Premiership side then ordered the national team defender to leave their camp and go back to Chicken Inn to sort out his contractual issue.

Mhlanga has since approached Fuz in a desperate bid to push for his release.

Chicken Inn insist Mhlanga is their player and any club interested in his services should engage them.

“We met Fuz, but I can’t tell you the contents of the meeting since it was just an informal engagement,” said Chicken Inn secretary-general Tawengwa Hara.

Hara said Chicken Inn would not stand in Mhlanga’s path if he wants to leave the club.

“It’s Chicken Inn’s policy that if a player wants to move we let them go, provided proper steps are followed. In the case of Lawrence, he has a running contract and whoever wants his services must engage us. Trust me, we won’t stand in his way provided everything is done above board,” Hara said.

He said Mhlanga would face disciplinary action for going AWOL, as he is yet to report for training since being dismissed by FC Platinum last month.

“As a player who broke the code of ethics, Mhlanga is going to face disciplinary action for his actions. We’re still waiting for him to report for duty,” said Hara.

Mhlanga is reportedly not new to such “forced transfer” controversies, having tried to “dupe” South African First Division side AmaZulu last year when he claimed his contract with Chicken Inn was running out on December 31, 2016. The South African side contacted Chicken Inn to verify the player’s status and discovered that Mhlanga had a running contract.

The player, who was part of the national team that took part in the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon, is said to have extended his Chicken Inn contract on March 30, 2016.

