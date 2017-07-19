Micro-financier accused of duping civil servants

Scores of civil servants on Monday thronged the Chronicle newsroom complaining that the company was still deducting money from their salaries and was also failing to reimburse them for over-deductions.

The civil servants said officials at the company offices in Bulawayo told them that they could not reimburse them because they had no money.

Mr Jonathan Maseko, one of the affected civil servants, said he borrowed $180 in February but the company had since deducted a total of $840.

He said after two months he had fully paid the loan but the company continued to effect monthly deductions.

“When I approached them they acknowledged that it was an error,” he said.

“They did not give me a clear explanation as to how they managed to access my account,” said Mr Maseko, a headmaster.

He said they told him that he still owed $39 yet he had already paid up.

Another civil servant, Mrs Rose Gumbo said she never borrowed money from McDowelles but her payslip always indicated that they were deducting money from her salary.

“I did not take a loan but was defrauded of more than $220. I approached them trying to rectify the error but was constantly told to come at a later date.

“Life has been difficult for the past two months and what hurts most is the company has not stopped deducting money from my salary. People need to be wary of such companies who are making profits at the expense of people’s livelihoods,” said Mrs Gumbo.

She said they had been told to come and collect their refunds on Monday, but could not locate the company’s officials as they had disappeared.

“We even tried calling them on their phones, but they were not reachable,” said Mrs Gumbo.

Mr Benefit Sibanda, a teacher, said the company should be closely monitored as it was taking advantage of people.

“Such companies are dangerous and should be closely monitored. When I borrowed the money it accrued interest and now that they owe me, I also expect my refund to have interest,” he said.

Mr Sibanda said he was supposed to receive his full salary last month but $150 was deducted without his knowledge or consent.

Contacted for comment, an official from McDowelles only identified as Angie said clients had to approach the company directly and desist from running to the Press when they encountered problems.

“I cannot say much, but we are working on solving that problem. However, I encourage our clients to come to us directly because running to the media causes confusion,” said Angie.