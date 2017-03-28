Midlands tops machete murders list

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

Midlands province has recorded the highest number of murder cases involving weapons such as machetes, especially in areas associated with illegal gold mining, amid reports that some of the killings were being perpetrated at the instigation of politicians.

This has prompted police in Midlands and Matabeleland North provinces to ban the carrying of catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers or any traditional weapon in public whether openly or by concealment for the next three months.

According to police, carrying such weapons will attract a six-month jail term.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the Zanu-PF Midlands provincial coordinating council on development, Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Cde Jason Machaya said the province was topping the list of violent murders using machetes.

“I must inform the leadership that it has come to the attention of Government that Midlands is topping the list of violent murders using machetes,” he said.

“Over a dozen people have lost their lives and many have been seriously injured.

“Kwekwe and Zvishavane have been singled out. Illegal gold mining is the major cause of the violence. Some politicians are being accused as being the ring leaders of the violence and beneficiaries of the process. As a province, we must seriously address the issue.”

This came as police in Midlands and Matabeleland North issued a prohibition order of carrying of catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers or any traditional weapon in public whether openly or by concealment for the next three months in Zvishavane, Mberengwa, Kwekwe and Lupane.

According to police statements, the weapons have been used in murder, armed robbery, assaults, domestic violence, malicious damage to property, unlawful entry and theft in Zvishavane, Lupane and Kwekwe.

Any person failing to comply with such a prohibition shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months or both.