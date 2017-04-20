Midlands Zanu-PF deputy chairman Chivamba dies

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

ZANU-PF Midlands provincial deputy chairperson Cde Kizito Chivamba has died.

He was 59.

Cde Chivamba who was Member of the House of National Assembly for Chiwundura died yesterday morning at Gweru Provincial Hospital after a short illness.

Zanu-PF Midlands secretary for information Cde Cornelius Mupereri confirmed the passing on of Cde Chivamba.

“Yes Cde Chivamba is no more. He was admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital last week before he passed on today. Mourners are gathered at his Indiva Farm in Sino area just outside Gweru. Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised,” he said.

Cde Mupereri described Cde Chivamba as a dedicated member of the ruling party who worked hard for the growth of the party in the province.

He said Cde Chivamba will always be remembered for taking a lead in the restructuring exercise of the party ahead of the coming 2018 elections.

He said he held different posts from the youths to the main wing until his death.

“Cde Chivamba worked well with the late Vice President Simon Muzenda as well other party members from the cells to the politburo.

“He was a dedicated party member and we have lost a pillar of the province. In his constituency he was spearheading party development programmes,” said Cde Mupereri.

He said the province had since written to the Politburo requesting a suitable hero’s status for Cde Chivamba whom he said started activism in the 1970s after the Pearce commission during the Ian Smith regime in Rhodesia.

The Midlands province Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Jason Machaya said he had received the news of Cde Chivamba’s death with great sorrow.

He said he worked well with Cde Chivamba from the early 1980’s when they were both youths in Zanu PF.

Cde Machaya said he moved to the main wing while Cde Chivamba remained leading the youths.

“I worked well with him from the youths up to the main wing. When I was elected chairperson of the province, he was elected my deputy before he took over when I was suspended and was subsequently confirmed chairperson of the province. He worked well with the people and was dedicated and committed to the revolutionary party,” he said.

Cde Chivamba was suspended last year together with two other provincial chairpersons Cde Joel Biggie Matiza (Mashonaland East) and Cde Ezra Chadzamira (Masvingo) on allegations of inciting insolence and failing to rein in unruly and rogue elements in their respective provinces before he was cleared of wrong doing by the National Disciplinary Committee.

In February Cde Chivamba bounced back into the provincial executive as the deputy chairman.

At the same time his then vice-chairperson, Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube was elevated to substantive provincial chairperson.

Cde Chivamba was elected MP for Chiwundura in 2008.

He is survived by wife Ceromina, six children and five grandchildren.

Politburo member Cde July Moyo and Cde Mupereri were among the first party members to arrive at Indiva Farm to console the family.

Cde Kizito Chivamba