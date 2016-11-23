Mighty Warriors lose to Egypt

After a 0-2 defeat to host Cameroon in the tournament opener last Saturday, the Pharaohs bounced back in style with a narrow win over Zimbabwe in a match of equals.

Egypt has three points, three shy of leaders Cameroon. Zimbabwe and South Africa follow in that order with a point each.

The fairly balanced game was dominated by midfield action from both sides, looking for their first win. Zimbabwe forward Rutendo Makore missed a good opportunity to give her side the lead, heading wide from close range on the quarter-hour mark. The Egyptians responded five minutes later but

Ahmed’s header was no problem for Zimbabwe goalie Chido Dzingirai. The two teams improved in the second half exhibiting some brilliant piece of football that drew applauds from the fans.

With a stalemate in sight, Salma Ahmed broke the deadlock by tapping home from close range eight minutes from time to settle matters. – cafonline.com