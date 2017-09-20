Mighty Warriors ready for Kenya

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Mighty Warriors have a perfect game plan for the Harambee Starlets in the semi-finals of the Cosafa Women’s Championship at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The match kicks off at 4PM soon after the Zambia and South Africa semi-finals.

Zimbabwe were Group A runners-up with five points, with northern neighbours Zambia topping the group with seven points.

The Mighty Warriors had put their chances of qualifying to the knockout stages in tatters when they drew 3-3 against Malawi on Sunday afternoon, but with Kenya beating Swaziland 1-0 and qualifying for the semis as Group B winners, the doors opened for Zimbabwe as the best placed runners-up from the three groups.

Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda, the Mighty Warriors gaffer, says they are fully aware of their opponents’ pedigree but believe they are ready for them.

“We are playing against a very good side, quite compact. They have been together for a long time and have participated in a number of tournaments where they have done well. This obviously gives them some advantage in terms of cohesion but we are equally prepared,” said Sibanda.

She said they have been working on their weaknesses, chief being the lack of mental strength and adherence to pre-match instructions.

“Most of the times we seemed to follow our opponents’ type of play instead of sticking to our own style of play. We have been working on avoiding that as we get to the knockout stages,” she said.

The former Mighty Warriors midfielder said they were likely to make some changes but wasn’t specific for fear of arming their opponents, although there have been outcries about her central defence, particularly the ageing Nobuhle Majika.

While Majika’s timing is excellent due to experience, she has been found wanting on one-on-one situations due to lack of pace.

Chief striker, Rutendo Makore, despite being deadly in front of goal, must also learn to be a team player and support the player on the ball.

“Changes will be there, but not many,” said Sibanda.

She said it will be catastrophic for Kenya to assign a specific player to man mark Makore, who has hit the nets eight times in the tournament.

Tournament stats

Matches played: 18; Goals scored: 86

Biggest victory: Kenya 11-0 Mauritius (Group B, September 16)

Most goals in a game: 11, Kenya 11-0 Mauritius (Group B, September 16)