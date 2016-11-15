Mighty Warriors squad for Nations Cup named

Harare Bureau

MIGHTY Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi yesterday announced a 21-member squad for the Africa Women Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon from November 19 to December 3.

The Zimbabwe national women’s soccer team are expected to leave on Thursday for Yaounde where they will be based for their Group A matches.

The coach has retained the bulk of the players who featured at the Olympic Games in Rio in August.

Mlauzi, who has been working with 25 players for the past week at training, has dropped five rookie players.

Mwenezana goalkeeper Lisa Mpofu, defenders Sarudzai Chikowore and Biola Mpofu, midfielder Happiness Gumbo and Weerams forward Sibonginkosi Nleya will not be in Cameroon.

While other fringe players such as Maud Mafuruse, who earned her first cap during a friendly match against Egypt and capped it with a goal, and

Inline midfielder Sifundile Moyo, have made it into the final team.

Having already dropped chief striker Rudo Neshamba because of injury and three other players who were at the Olympics – Daisy Kaitano, Erina Jeke and Samkelisiwe Zulu – there wasn’t another major shake-up in the squad.

Black Rhinos and veteran midfielder Aldigrade Bhamu has been finally rewarded for her hard work.

She makes a great comeback for a bigger tournament after missing out on the Summer Games.

Bhamu is one of the most experienced players in the team and was part of the national team at the turn of the millennium playing with the likes of Melody Musasa.

Zimbabwe will get the ball rolling with a match against neighbours South Africa this Saturday.

The next Mighty Warriors match would be on November 22 against Egypt before they complete the group stages matches with a clash against the hosts Cameroon.

Two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Group B which will be based in Limbe has defending champions Nigeria, Ghana, Mali and Kenya.

Squad

Chido Precious Dzingirai, Manyara Memory Mandara, Lindiwe Magwede, Talent Itai Mandaza, Emmaculate Msipa, Nobuhle Miriam Majika, Ruvimbo Brenda Mutyavaviri, Rutendo Makore, Marjoury Nyaumwe, Sheila Makoto, Eunice Chibanda, Danai Bhobho, Felistas Muzongondi, Kudakwashe Basopo, Nobukhosi Ncube, Aldigrade Bhamu, Patience Mujuru, Barita Kabwe, Maud Mafuruse, Sifulindile Moyo, Mavis Chirandu.