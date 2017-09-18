Mighty Warriors wait on Group B result

Innocent Kurira, Sports reporter

Zimbabwe 3 -3 Malawi

RUTENDO Makore’s hat-trick was not enough to give Zimbabwe automatic qualification into the semi-finals of the Cosafa Women’s Championships after they were held by Malawi at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The Mighty Warriors put up a poor second half performance that saw Malawi coming from 3-1 down to force a draw.

Zambia top Group A with seven points, while Mighty Warriors are second with five points.

The Mighty Warriors can only qualify as best runners-up if Kenya beat or draw against Swaziland today.

If Swaziland beat Kenya they will top their group with 7 points, leaving Kenya as the best runners up with six points.

So poor were the Mighty Warriors that the fans grew frustrated with the team and would only cheer when Makore was in possession.

Zimbabwe started the match on the front foot, taking the game to Malawi, but failed to convert the early chances that came their way. Midfielders Privilege Mupeti and Berita Kabwe were guilty of missing clear cut chances.

In the 16th minute, lethal striker Makore rose high to meet a Kabwe cross only for her effort to go inches over the bar. She was back four minutes later with another header which hit the crossbar.

The bustling Zimbabwean striker finally got her reward in the 22nd minute when she capitalised on a defensive slip-up to race into the box and chip the ball home.

She got her second on the half hour mark when she skilfully controlled a long pass from Kabwe, raced into the box and coolly converted.

A rare Malawi attack in the 37th saw the Mighty Warriors failing to clear their lines resulting in Temwa Chawinga pulling one back with a powerful effort into the roof of the net.

The teams went into the break with the Mighty Warriors leading 2-1.

Malawi were more purposeful in the second half and dominated the tired-looking Mighty Warriors, who struggled to cope with the Chawinga sisters Temwa and Tabitha. The central defensive pair of Nobuhle Majika and Lynett Mutokuto looked jittery.

Makore completed her hat-trick in the 56th minute when she beat the Malawi defence to unleash a powerful right-footed shot that beat Martha Banda in goals for Malawi to give the Mighty Warriors what appeared to be a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Malawi kept the pressure on Zimbabwe and reduced the deficit through Tabitha Chawinga, who raced past Majika to fire past Mighty Warriors’ keeper Chido Dzingirai.

Tabitha Chawinga then broke Zimbabwean hearts when she fired a powerful effort from inside the box to level the scores in the 89th minute.

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda said her defence had let her down.

“I think it was a great game. My players panicked, especially when dealing with (Tabitha) Chawinga. We conceded very soft goals and that was our big letdown. I think the absence of injured Marjory Nyahumwe also affected our fluidity in midfield,” Sibanda said.

Malawi coach Lyson Mbolembole was elated with the draw.

“We are very happy to have drawn with Zimbabwe. They are a good side so we are happy with the result,” said Mbolembole.