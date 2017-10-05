Mighty Warriors welcome draw

Paul Mundandi, Harare Bureau

THE Mighty Warriors technical team is happy with the Africa Women Cup of Nations draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

Zimbabwe will be away to Namibia for the first leg of the first round with the second leg set for this country in February and March next year.

The finals will run from November 17 to December 1 in 2018.

Nigeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa received a bye.

The 13th edition of the tournament will be hosted by Ghana and also doubles as the African qualifiers for the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup finals.

The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup finals in France.

Thomas Chinyan’anya, the Mighty Warriors’ assistant coach, welcomed the draw.

“It is a very fair draw for us, especially if you look at the distance. Namibia is nearer to us. We also know their standard of play as we have watched them play several times.

“I think we are going to proceed to the next round with ease but I feel we need to start our preparations very early. I am also happy that most of the Mighty Warriors members will be available.

“We hope also to get players from the Women Soccer League who will lift the country flag high and also gives other players the opportunity to work hard for them to get recognition,’’ he said.

Last year Zimbabwe took part in the same tournament in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The Mighty Warriors won silver at home two weeks ago in the Women Cosafa tournament in Bulawayo.

The good news is that Mavis Chirandu, Chipo Mahara, Emmaculate Msipa and former captain Felistas Muzongondi, who were undergoing military training, will be back for duty for the team.