Milestone in Zim aviation sector

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mugabe yesterday commissioned a new-look Victoria Falls International Airport in a milestone achievement under the Government’s economic blue-print, Zim-Asset.

The country is now poised to be a regional air transport hub after the completion of the $150 million upgrade of the airport, a key component of Zim-Asset’s infrastructure and utilities cluster.

China provided the concessionary loan facility for the mega project in 2012 through the China Exim Bank and work commenced in 2013.

The first stage of the project involved the construction of a four-kilometre runway, which was followed by an international terminal building, fire station, control tower and installation of the state-of-the-art specialist aviation equipment and the upgrading of the old airport into a domestic terminal building.

In his address President Mugabe said the completion of the project was a milestone for the country as Zimbabwe forges ahead in transforming its economy through creation of an enabling infrastructure.

“This development indeed signifies exciting times ahead for our aviation and tourism sectors. The upgrading of the airport paves way for Victoria Falls Town to become a tourist hub for Zimbabwe, Sadc and the rest of the continent,” said the President to the cheer of the large gathering.

After the facelift, the airport now has the capacity to handle 1 500 000 passengers per year, up from the 500 000. The new run way can now accommodate wide-bodied aircraft, such as the Airbus A340, Boeing 777 and Boeing 787.

“After the completion of this project, visitors and tourists from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, among many others, can fly directly into Victoria Falls. They now can experience one of the Seven Wonders of the World. There are well advanced plans for several airlines to fly directly to Victoria Falls.

“I therefore urge the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Tourism to work closely together, in an endeavour to get full economic benefits of the project,” said President Mugabe.

“The Ministry of Tourism has been provided with a platform to vigorously market its products. Tourism inflows are bound to increase, as the two ministries should continue to complement each other.”

He challenged Government ministries to demand high quality standards whenever implementing such capital projects as well as ensuring that they were completed on time. He said the Chinese firm that won tender for the project – Jiangsu International – met the Government’s quality requirements.

President Mugabe said the Chinese contractor worked in an efficient and professional manner such that Government would not hesitate to engage them in future projects. He said the Government recognises the importance of air transport in enhancing economic growth of the country through facilitating trade and tourism as well as regional integration.

“Now that Victoria Falls Airport is complete, I urge the ministry to move to achieving our aim of making Zimbabwe the regional hub of southern Africa,” he said.

The President said Harare International Airport, Kariba and Buffalo Range airports also await similar infrastructure development. He added that the Government was committed to enhancing safety and security in the aviation industry.

To that end, the Government was in the process of restructuring the Civil Aviation Authority with the aim of separating regulatory and management functions in line with the international best practices.

Said President Mugabe: “This will not only enhance safety and security compliance but will also provide scope for private sector participation in airport operations in Zimbabwe.”

He applauded the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development for doing a sterling job that has resulted in the milestone.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said the Victoria Falls Airport was one of the anchor projects under the infrastructure and utilities cluster of Zim-Asset.

“I am pleased to inform you, your Excellency, that the contractor, China Jiangsu International, did a commendable job of constructing this elegant and imposing structure that meets international standards.”

Dr Gumbo said the airport was the third to be commissioned after Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport in Bulawayo in 2013 and Buffalo Range commissioned last year with support from Tongaat Hullet and Malilangwe Trust.

He said his ministry was working on an airports development masterplan which would be shared with the rest of the Government.

“Due to budgetary constraints, my ministry is pursuing alternative and innovative funding modalities to ensure that our plans come to reality. It is in this context that I appeal to air transport travellers to expect a modest increase in the airport departure tax starting 1 January 2017. We need the funds to keep up this momentum,” he said.

Vice Presidents Phelekezela Mphoko and Emmerson Mnangagwa, Ministers Cain Mathema, Obert Mpofu, Joseph Made, Miriam Chikukwa and Sithembiso Nyoni, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Deputy Ministers Thokozile Mathuthu and Annastancia Ndhlovu, MPs Elias Mudzuri and Dexter Nduna, Zanu-PF members, Chinese embassy officials, Air Zimbabwe chief operations officer Mr Simba Chikore, several senior Government officials, chiefs, and Victoria Falls Mayor Sifiso Mpofu, among others, witnessed the event.