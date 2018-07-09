Mine Entra postponed

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s premier mining, engineering and transport (Mine Entra) exhibition, which is in its 23rd year-running, has been postponed to October.

The annual expo is organised by the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company and is traditionally held in July. The ZITF Company indicated on its official website, without giving reasons for the postponement, that the specialised exhibition would now be held from October 10-12.

Efforts to get a comment from ZITF Company were fruitless as the firm’s marketing and corporate communications officer Ms Doreen Dzamatira had not responded to written questions by Business Chronicle by the time of going to print.

ZITF Company indicated on its website that it was now registering bookings from potential exhibitors to this year’s exhibition. Over the years, the trade showcase has drawn exhibitors from Zimbabwe and beyond in countries as far as China, Germany, Botswana and South Africa, among others.

The exhibition, a one-stop shop for marketing intelligence, image-building, networking and business development for different industries in sectors such as mining, engineering and transport, has grown over the years.

The trade showcase runs concurrently with Mine Entra conferences such as the Small-Scale Miners’ Conference, Women in Mining Breakfast meeting, Young Professionals Forum, and the Mine Entra conference. In 2017, Mine Entra attracted more than 100 exhibitors who took more than 3 500 square metres of exhibition space.