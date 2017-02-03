Minerals control top cop dies

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

THE Officer Commanding the Minerals and Border Control unit, Senior Assistant Commissioner Earnest Muchenjekwa, has died.

He was 51.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said Snr Asst Comm Muchenjekwa died yesterday after a short illness.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police family wishes to register its deep sorrow on the untimely death of Snr Asst Comm Muchenjekwa who passed away at West End Clinic in Harare after a short illness.

“He fell sick while in Swaziland on police business and had to return home to seek medical attention. The Commissioner of Police Dr Augustine Chihuri, senior police officers and the entire ZRP family are deeply saddened by the untimely passing on of this illustrious and dedicated senior officer,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Muchenjekwa was attested into the ZRP on July 1 in 1988 as a patrol officer.

His policing career took him to various stations in Mashonaland West, Midlands, Matabeleland South, Support Unit Harare and Police General Headquarters where he held several positions as he went up the ranks.

From 2004 to 2005, he served in the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said a church service will be held for Snr Asst Comm Muchenjekwa at Morris Depot in Harare today before burial at Plot 6 Chikuti Farm in Karoi tomorrow.

—@pamelashumba1