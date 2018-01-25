Minister Kazembe pays tribute to late Bra Hugh

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MINISTER of Sport, Arts and Recreation Raymond Kazembe yesterday mourned the death of Jazz icon Hugh Masekela describing the death as a blow not only to South Africa but to the whole world.

Bra Hugh as Masekela is known succumbed to prostate cancer on Monday morning at the age of 78 after a battle of nearly 10 years.

Speaking on the sidelines of an arts Indaba at the Bulawayo Polytech Hotel School of Hospitality yesterday, Minister Kazembe said he was saddened by Bra Hugh’s death.

“It’s saddening to lose such an icon of our music. He was a man who shined as a musician in Africa and the world and his death came so suddenly. I believe Masekela still had a lot to give to the music industry in the world as his knowledge of it was vast. We’re in mourning with the family,” said Minister Kazembe.

He said Zimbabwe joins South Africa and the rest of the world in mourning Bra Hugh.

“Bra Hugh was a man who worked closely with our very own icon Oliver Mtukudzi on many occasions. I remember he once performed with Tuku in Nyanga. So for me his death is not only a loss for South Africa but for Zimbabwe as well as he was like one of our sons,” said Minister Kazembe.

It was in 2015 when Oliver Mtukudzi and Bra Hugh shared the stage in Nyanga when Masekela came on as a surprise act performing his song Tapera featuring Tuku.

Speaking to SABC 2’s Morning Live yesterday, Tuku described Bra Hugh as a humorous person.

“I’ll remember his humour. His humour was educational he would tell jokes and at the end of the joke there’ll be a lesson.

“Bra Hugh was fighting for our youngsters to believe in themselves and not to feel inferior to any culture. They should be proud of what they are and whatever they do,” said Tuku.

In the same year that Tuku and Bra Hugh shared the stage, award winning songstress Berita Khumalo had the privilege of working on a collaboration called Mwana Wamai with the two musical icons.

The Bulawayo born artiste who is based in South Africa also posted a message of condolence on her Instagram fan account.

“I will remember that unforgettable smile and the jokes #RIPBraHugh.”