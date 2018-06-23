Minister slaps reckless driver with $35k lawsuit

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

ENERGY and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo is suing a Bulawayo motorist for more than $35 000 for causing a road traffic accident which resulted in extensive damages to a car belonging to his Ministry.

Minister Khaya Moyo, through the Civil Division in the Attorney-General’s Office, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Stanley Bareto as the defendant.

The Minister accused Bareto of reckless and negligent driving which resulted in a head-on collision with a car belonging to the Ministry of Energy and Power Development.

The accident occurred last year in October at the 20km peg along the Bulawayo-Harare road.

“On 12 October 2017 at around 7.15PM at a 20km peg along the Bulawayo-Harare road, a collision occurred between the plaintiff’s car, which was at the relevant time being driven by one Mr Dzomanda and a motor vehicle driven by the defendant,” said Minister Khaya Moyo.

He said the accident was solely caused by Bareto’s negligent driving.

“The defendant failed to keep a proper lookout and failed to apply his brakes on time. He drove his motor vehicle at an excessive speed under the prevailing circumstances,” said the Minister.

As a result of the accident, the car belonging to the ministry was extensively damaged on the left wheel, front bumper, bonnet, left fender and head lamp.

Minister Khaya Moyo said his ministry suffered damages in the sum of $35 725,35 being the cost of repairing the car.

He said Bareto has, despite demand, neglected or failed to pay the money.

Minister Khaya Moyo also wants Bareto pay legal costs incurred as a result of the lawsuit.

Bareto is yet to respond to the summons. — @mashnets