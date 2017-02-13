Minnie Dlamini dumps manager

SUPERSPORT presenter Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini was allegedly ditched by her manager, Jarred Doyle of Jarred Consulting.

Sources claim that Minnie doesn’t want to pay, but made huge demands on her publicist, Jarred.

“She’s a diva, and that led to Jarred having to do a lot of work. Yet she wasn’t paying him that well.

“She wants things her way, despite hiring Jarred to manage her business,” the mole claimed.

Minnie first ditched her manager of four years, Phumza Nohashe, in 2015.

This after they were allegedly embroiled in nasty catfight over money.

Another source claimed that Minnie felt Jarred wasn’t doing enough for her and that she has since joined Capacity Relations – a firm that manages Pearl Thusi and Jessica Nkosi.

“She wants to be a big star. She wants big sponsorship deals and endorsements. Everyone can see that Pearl Thusi is doing well under Capacity Relations.

“Their careers are up there and they are forever relevant. Minnie wants her brand to be internationally known so she can travel the world.

“I guess joining Capacity would be a good move for her,” the source said.

When the SunTeam gave her a call, Minnie simply refused to comment on the allegations. “I’m not interested to comment,” she said.

As for Jarred, he confirmed that he does not have a professional relationship with Minnie.

“I’m no longer working with her,” he told Sunday Sun.

And when we called Capacity Relations, Managing Director Sarit Tomlinson confirmed that Minnie was now managed by the company.— Daily Sun.