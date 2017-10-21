Minnie Dlamini, wedding planner fight over payment

TV presenter and model Minnie Dlamini and her husband Quinton Jones’ dream wedding has been soiled after their wedding planner cried foul over payments.

It is reported that Dlamini and her husband were allegedly at loggerheads with wedding planner Mizana Qata of Wellseated over a R500 000 wedding bill.

The legal dispute between the two parties is said to be informed by disagreements over payments of services rendered by Wellseated, which Dlamini was allegedly disputing saying the agreement was that they would be paid through exposure, which will be equivalent to R6-million.

So intense is the dispute that the wedding planner elevated the matter to MultiChoice, the sole rights owners of Dlamini’s wedding, to ask for their intervention.

It is understood that Dlamini was summoned to a meeting by MultiChoice executive Nkateko Mabaso to explain the impasse. Dlamini allegedly told the broadcaster the supplier was reneging on their agreement to receive payment through exposure of her business.

It is believed that Dlamini was interrogated and asked during the meeting to produce a contract she signed with Qata. Sources with intimate knowledge of the meeting revealed that Dlamini failed to produce a single document confirming that Qata had agreed to be paid in kind, leaving MultiChoice with no choice, but to advise her to pay the wedding planner what was due to her.

A payment plan was then hatched after Dlamini and her hubby allegedly pleaded poverty, sources say.

“They also asked to renegotiate the bill to a more affordable figure and said they could only raise R300 000,” said the source.

Qata confirmed they were in a payment tug-of-war with Dlamini but referred all inquiries to her lawyer Craig Green.

“We’ve addressed the matter with her lawyers, urging her to make payment arrangements,” she said.

Green of Schindlers Attorneys said the matter was now resolved and a settlement was reached.

“Our client has instructed us to advise that she has accepted a settlement offer made by Mrs Minenhle Dlamini, the terms of which our client, in good faith, prefers not to disclose,” said Green.

Dlamini’s publicist Sarit Tomlinson said: “Minnie has always acted with integrity and ethics in all her business dealings . . . The allegations are false and misleading.”

M-Net’s spokeswoman Nondumiso Mabece said the broadcaster had no involvement in the organisation of the wedding itself. — Sunday World