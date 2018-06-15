Misihairabwi stands by Khupe

Harare Bureau

FIREBRAND Proportional Representation legislator for Matabeleland South, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, yesterday filed nomination papers on behalf of former MDC-T vice president, Dr Thokozani Khupe.

She belongs to the MDC led by Professor Welshman Ncube.

The legislator was wearing a red T-shirt inscribed “Hure” (prostitute) at the back and “Me Too” in front in protest against MDC-T supporters who shouted “Hure!” to Dr Khupe at the Supreme Court in Harare last month.

She vowed to wear the T-shirt even after elections.

Mrs Misihairabwi-Mushonga said she was wearing the T-shirt in protest of people who insult women and call them bad names.

“Remember when Dr Khupe went to the Supreme Court she was insulted by youths who shouted obscenities at her.

“If you abuse one woman you abuse all of us. An injury to one of us is an injury to all of us. By wearing such T-shirts we are saying you can call us (women) names but that will not intimidate us or stop us from participating in politics. We will continue with politics even if we are called names,” she said.

“I filed the papers for Dr Khupe because I am her chief elections officer. I do not belong to the Welshman Ncube party.

“Actually there is now an MDC Alliance and even if I want to side with Dr Khupe, there is nothing wrong about that. Let us just wait for the nominations,” she said.