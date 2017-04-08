MisRed flaunts baby bump

Showbiz Reporter

VIVACIOUS radio personality MisRed is undoubtedly a woman who is comfortable with her body and on Thursday, she proudly showed off her baby bump on Instagram.

The pictures are similar to those posted by America pop star Beyonce two months ago when she broke the Internet after posing clad in panties, bra and a veil holding a baby bump.

According to the ZiFM presenter, she posted the pictures to show how women have to be strong and fearless through the journey of their pregnancy and after they give birth.

“Birth takes a woman’s deepest fears about herself and shows her that she is stronger than those fears. Giving birth and being born brings us into the essence of creation, where the human spirit is courageous and bold – and the body, a miracle of wisdom,” MisRed captioned one of the pictures where she will be lying on a bed.

The other image which shows MisRed holding her bulge is captioned: “As we grow, we learn that so many people will smile at you, but aren’t really with you or for you when you take time to look back. Learn to look at the blessings you hold in front of you and keep it moving”.

The pictures have definitely sent tongues wagging with some people admiring her for showing off her pregnancy. Some are speculating about the sex of the unborn child which MisRed said was a girl.

Vincent Dziva wrote: “I actually never [sic] believed a lady could look so beautiful and yet so pregnant.”

Zulubeads: “It’s a girl. Boys don’t leave you this cute during pregnancy. I am tempted to bet.”

Another ZiFM Stereo staffer, Lady K commented: “When I grow up and get pregnant, I want to look like MisRed.”