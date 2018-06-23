Miss Tourism Bulawayo venue changed

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE venue for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) Bulawayo beauty pageant has been changed from Hartsfield Tshisanyama to the Rainbow Hotel.

The Bulawayo finals, to be held on July 7, will mark the end of the provincial competitions around the country. A total of 25 finalists will battle it out for the crown.

The national finals, which for the first time since the pageant’s inception 13 years ago are being held in the City of Kings, are scheduled for September 8.

Organisers of the modelling showcase, 3D Events said the move was necessitated by the Rugby Gold Cup match between Zimbabwe and Namibia on August 4.

“We’ve changed the venue because the field we wanted to use for the provincial finals will be preparing to host the Zimbabwe vs Namibia match on August 4.

Also, it’s very chilly these days and holding the pageant at Tshisanyama wasn’t going to be comfortable for the guests,” said Mduduzi Mdlongwa.

Entertainment at the provincial final will be provided by Simunye Simunye, Djembe Monks, Six-O and 3D family DJs.

Meanwhile, the MTZ Mashonaland East, West, Central and Harare finals will be held today at the New Ambassador Hotel in the capital.