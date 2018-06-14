Miss Tourism finalists impress Sarah

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

PREPARATIONS for Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) are shaping up with licence holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda saying she is impressed by the crop of models picked during the regional finals held thus far.

Matabeleland North and South, Midlands and Manicaland have held their finals with the Mashonaland East, West, Central and Harare regional finals set to be combined and held in the capital next Saturday.

Bulawayo will round up the regional finals on July 7. Thereafter, the national finals will be held on September 8 in Bulawayo.

Mpofu-Sibanda, who has been travelling to attend each of the regional finals said it was encouraging that career professionals were participating in the modelling pageant, something that was unheard of in the past.

“I must say, I’m very impressed with the crop of models the regional organisers have harnessed. Gone are the days when modelling was considered just a past time job for the uneducated and lame.

“It’s exciting to note that most of the participants from the regions/provinces we’ve been to are actually university students, post degree level or practising professionals,” said Mpofu Sibanda.

She said this has given depth and seriousness to the modelling industry as a whole and the MTZ pageant in particular.

“It also shows growth hence our continued call for individuals and companies to also rally behind the pageant and help us strengthen and not lose sight of our vision of bringing the glamorous international crown home. This can only be done if we make sure whoever wins the national crown is adequately prepared and cushioned enough to stride toe to toe against her competition on the international ramp.”

For now, focus is on Harare which is preparing to host models from four provinces.

“I can’t wait to see what the regional organisers have in store for us as they have combined models from Marondera, Bindura, and Harare to battle it out in the capital.

“The city of Bulawayo with its reputation of having won the most crowns in the history of pageant in the country will be the last to choose its provincial MTZ representatives on July 7,” she said.