Miss Tourism Midlands crowned

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

A 23-YEAR-OLD Midlands State University student, Ashleigh Mutsa, was at the weekend crowned Miss Tourism Midlands, shrugging off stiff competition from 12 other aspirants.

Mutsa, who is studying towards a degree in Development Studies at the Zvishavane campus, walked away with the coveted title while Agatha Kulingah(23) was crowned first princess.

Eighteen-year-old Thubelihle Ndlovu from Gokwe, who was a crowd favourite, was crowned second princess. Mutsa and Kulingah are now set to represent the Midlands province in the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe national pageant slated for September.

The 13 contestants were drawn from Zvishavane, Gokwe, Kwekwe, Redcliff and Gweru with the glamorous event, which was held at Cathedral Hall in Gweru, drawing a sizeable crowd that saw the city’s socialites in attendance.

Dancehall stars Legion and Xiddo, B-hood and The travellers band entertained guests while popular Gweru DJ, Mupsy was on the decks.

In an interview after the pageant, the ecstatic newly crowned queen said she was thrilled to have won the pageant and would represent the province well at the national finals.

“I’m very grateful to God for taking me this far. Modelling has always been my dream and today that dream came true. I’m glad that I’ll be representing my province at the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals and I’m optimistic that I’ll do well,” Mutsa said.

Organiser of the provincial pageant, Mavis Koslek, said she was pleased with the event although she bemoaned lack of sponsorship.

“I’m happy with the whole event but my worry is the lack of sponsorship for a pageant of such magnitude. I therefore appeal for sponsorship for the two winners who”ll represent the province in the finals,’ she said.