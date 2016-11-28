Miss Tourism to surrender car after reign

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

RECENTLY crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ), Ashley Morgen, may want to purchase her own vehicle with the $20 000 prize money she is set to receive on Wednesday as the vehicle which she won at the weekend will have to be surrendered to the MTZ Trust once she completes her reign.

While other Miss Tourism Zimbabwe queens like Vanessa Sibanda (2009) and Rumbidzai Mudzengerere kept the vehicles they won, it will not be the same for the Bulawayo beauty.

“Ashley will only use the car for her reign as she’ll have to bring it back to the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Trust once she completes her duties,” said MTZ patron Barbara Mzembi yesterday.

The vehicle sponsored by South Africa-based Gwanda businessman, Justice Maphosa’s Big Time Events, together with the queen’s other prizes will be presented to her at a prize giving ceremony in Harare on Wednesday. Fortunately, the queen has a licence so she will likely drive herself from the prize giving ceremony.

Morgen, who was mentored by Sarah Mpofu’s Fingers Modelling Academy, is expected in Bulawayo this morning from Harare to spend time with family and friends before starting her duties. She will travel back to Harare on Wednesday to start preparing for the looming Miss Tourism International pageant being held in Malaysia next month.

Mzembi said a lot of trips had already been lined up for Morgen.

“Ashley will have to travel to America, probably in January next year where she’s been invited by the conservation society. But before that, she has to travel to Madrid for a tourism fair,” said Mzembi.

However, for now, the focus is on preparing the queen for the Malaysia trip where she is set to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Tourism International.

“Our focus now is on tutoring Ashley, sorting out her wardrobe and teaching her etiquette as we prepare for the world contest. She’ll be staying with me for the next three weeks before she leaves for Malaysia,” said Mzembi.

Unlike other pageants where models have had to relocate to Harare for their reign, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe is unique as Morgen will be residing in Bulawayo and will only travel to Harare when she has duties to take care of there.

“There’ll be no need for the queen to stay in Harare as she can do most of the stuff while she’s in Bulawayo. She’s a university student and also has to focus on her studies so we’ll ensure that we don’t strain her.”

The MTZ first princess, Nonhlanhla Dube, another Bulawayo beauty will be working closely with the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) for the next year.

“The first princess was crowned Miss Agro Tourism and her duty is to assist the growth of agriculture in the country. She’ll also be the face of next year’s agricultural show,” said Mzembi.

Dube will be given a car by ZAS, also for use during the reign only.