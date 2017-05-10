Missing boy found wandering in suburb

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

A 10-year-old boy who went missing two weeks ago has been found.

The boy, Mandlenkosi Khumalo from Nkayi district was spotted by Cowdray Park suburb residents on Saturday and handed over to Ward 28 Councillor Collet Ndlovu who called his family to come and collect him.

The boy’s aunt Miss Lungile Nyathi said the boy had become wayward before he disappeared from their rural home in Nkayi.

She said the boy hopped from one area to the other and when he was spotted in Cowdray Park suburb on Saturday, he was immediately taken to the councillor’s house.

Cllr Ndlovu subsequently called the aunt, who went to collect him.

At one time, Mandlenkosi is said to have spent a night with street kids.

“He left our rural home purporting that he was visiting me and never came to my house. We were worried about him and even approached street kids who confirmed that he spent one night with them. We also circulated a message on social media and members of the public would call us when they spotted him,” she said.

“At one point we were called to a house where he had been seen but he disappeared before we got there. We finally found him at Councillor Collet Ndlovu’s residence in Cowdray Park.”

She said the family was relieved that the boy was alive and he would be taken for counselling.

Miss Nyathi said Mandlenkosi had a misunderstanding with his grandmother after he allegedly lost cattle he was herding.

He then boarded a bus to Bulawayo, saying he was going to Entumbane suburb where his aunt stays.

Miss Nyathi said she was informed that Mandlenkosi was at Entumbane Police Station since he was not sure of her residence.

When she went to the police station to pick him up, she was told that he had run away.

@thamamoe