Missing man’s body found floating in dam

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THE body of a 22-year-old man has been found floating in a dam in a suspected case of murder after he had gone missing from his workplace for four days.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philani Ndebele said Rowell Sibanda, who worked as a herdsman at Johnsley Resettlement in West Nicholson, was found with suspected multiple stab wounds all over the body.

He said the body was found by a passer-by on Wednesday at around 11AM floating in Johnsley Dam.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case where one Rowell Sibanda’s body was found floating in Johnsley Dam in West Nicholson. This is after he was reported missing on October 28.

“We suspect that this is a case of murder because Sibanda’s body had suspected multiple stab wounds. We are appealing to members of the public who have any information that can assist us in investigating this case to approach any police station near them. Any information no matter how small it may seem will be very important,” said Insp Ndebele.

Sibanda’s workmate who preferred anonymity said they last saw the now deceased on October 27 when retiring to bed. He said on the following morning, Sibanda didn’t report for work and they assumed that he was still asleep.

He said when they later visited his home, the door was not locked and Sibanda was nowhere to be seen.

“We last saw Sibanda on 27 October at around 8PM. After supper he left with another workmate as their bedroom huts are located close to one another and I also went to my own hut,” he said.

“On the following morning he didn’t report to work and when we checked his hut he wasn’t there. We became worried when he didn’t report for work up until midday. We tried to look around for him but we failed to locate him.

“We informed our employer who also joined in the search but we failed to locate Sibanda up until we filed a missing person’s report at the police station.”

The worker said a villager came to their workplace on Wednesday and informed them that he had found Sibanda’s body floating in a nearby dam.

He said they went to the dam and found their workmate’s body.

The worker said Sibanda did not have any suicidal tendencies which indicated that something may have been done to him.

“Sibanda never left the workplace without informing anyone and he usually performed his duties together with his fellow herdsman who slept in a hut that was close to his. In the morning he also came to work in the company of this workmate.

“Maybe he was kidnapped from his bedroom hut and slaughtered by these criminals who then threw his body in the dam,” the worker said.— @DubeMatutu.