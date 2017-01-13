Missing man’s body found floating in pool of death

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

THE body of a man who has been missing since Saturday was found in Entumbane suburb’s Enkwalini “pool of death” yesterday morning.

Dozens of people have drowned in the pool over the years.

A young boy who was fishing, stumbled on Ngoni Savanhu (43)’s body floating in the pool yesterday at around 10 AM.

The body had a rope tied to its neck, a scar on the forehead and several other wounds.

The deceased’s family said he had been missing since Saturday after he left the house at around 3AM, in an unusual move.

The deceased’s young brother, Mr Joseph Savanhu jnr said his brother was troubled.

He also described him as a very quiet and unpredictable man, making it difficult for them to tell what he was planning.

“He has been having serious problems of late after his wife left him with four children to take care of. He left home at around 3 AM, unlike him, and went away. We made a report to police on Sunday when he didn’t return home and today we were shocked to be told he was found dead,” said Mr Savanhu.

He said it was difficult to say whether his brother committed suicide or was murdered.

“We’re waiting for results of investigations to establish the cause of death. What we have been told is that his neck was tied with a rope,” said Mr Savanhu.

The deceased’s father, Mr Joseph Savanhu said he was shocked and couldn’t comment on his son’s death.

A group of fishermen who continued with their fishing soon after the body was retrieved, said it was common to find a body in the pool of death.

“Suicides are now a daily thing here and we are not shaken at all. A young boy who was over that corner spotted the body and we called the police.

“Some people have drowned while being baptised while others have committed suicide by throwing themselves in the pool,” said one of the fishermen.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed that Mr Savanhu’s body had been retrieved from the pool.

She said investigations were underway.

“We are calling on people to desist from taking their own lives even when they’re having problems. It’s important to engage other people who can assist,”said Insp Simango.

— @winnie_masara