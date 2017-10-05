MISSION POSSIBLE! Chiyangwa challenges SA, Zambia

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa has challenged the region’s representatives in the upcoming Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifiers, South Africa and Zambia to venture into this weekend’s matches aware that nothing is impossible in sport.

South Africa face Burkina Faso while Zambia tackle Nigeria and Chiyangwa said that the whole Cosafa region is fully behind their quest to grab the tickets to Russia World Cup.

The two nations are the only sides from Southern Africa still in the race for the five slots reserved for African teams but it looks gloomier for South Africa, who take on Burkina Faso at the FNB Stadium on Saturday compared to Zambia who are away to Nigeria on the same day. Bafana Bafana had three points taken away after Fifa ordered a replay of their qualifier against Senegal, which they had won 2-1.

Chipolopolo are just three points behind Super Eagles and a win at the Akwa Ibom Stadium will draw them level although the Super Eagles will remain top due to a superior goal aggregate, heading into the last round of qualifiers in which Nigeria will be away to Algeria while Zambia plays host to fallen giants Cameroon. A victory for Nigeria will see them qualifying for the World Cup with a game to spare.

Chiyangwa, who is also Zifa president, said he has no doubt that the two nations will lift the region’s flag high and prove that indeed in football its never over until the referee blows the final whistle.

“Just remember, if you aren’t going all the way, why go at all, push yourselves again and again. Don’t give an inch until the final whistle and know that as you run on that turf, we are right behind you, pushing and urging you on,” said the Cosafa supremo.

Chiyangwa ended his encouragement with a motivational quote from one of football’s greatest icons, the great Brazilian Pele.

“The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning.”

Chipolopolo are seeking their first ever qualification to the prestigious football tournament on the land while Bafana Bafana have been to the tournament three times before, first in 1998 in France, in 2002 when it was co-hosted by South Korea and Japan and as hosts in 2010.

