Mkhithika Thebe wins Jikinya fest

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya

MKHITHIKA Thebe Primary school is set to represent Bulawayo at the Jikinya dance festival national finals taking place in Masvingo on November 25.

The school was selected to represent the province last Friday after beating nine other schools at provincial finals held at the Large City Hall.

For its efforts, Mkhithika Thebe primary school, which took second position last year and gave the competition another shot this year, walked away with $500 and a shield.

On second position was Mabhukudwana Primary School that came third last year. They received $300 while Amaswazi Primary School which came third scooped $200 and a shield.

All 10 groups performed the rain making dance iHosanna and gave judges a good run for their money.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Bulawayo Provincial Arts manager Charity Nyathi said she was impressed by this year’s competition.

“The dances were more polished in comparison to last year’s dance festival. This shows that we’re headed in a competitive direction. Even the attire and stage props they used were on point,” said Nyathi.

On Friday, Midlands hosts its provincial finals in Chirumhanzu at Hama Secondary School. Masvingo will also host its finals at Mucheke hall on the same day as well as Matabeleland North at Fatima High School in Lupane.

The schools which will come out tops will represent their provinces at the national finals at Masvingo Polytechnic on November 25.

The Jikinya dance festival – a partnership programme between NACZ and National Association of Primary Heads sponsored by Delta Corporation showcases various traditional dances by primary school pupils.