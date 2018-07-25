Mkhululi Bhebhe billed for Zimbabwe Peace Festival

Jonathan Mbiryamveka

The stage is set for the Zimbabwe Peace Festival taking place on Friday at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

The event being hosted by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) will bring together people from all walks of life, religious persuasions and different political parties to advocate for peace and political tolerance before, during and after the general elections taking place on Monday.

The festival is being held under the theme: “Shout to the Lord” and will start with a procession comprising choirs, bands, uniformed forces and artists. SA-based musician Mkhululi Bhebhe, Zimpraise, Tatenda Mahachi, Baba Mechanic Manyeruke, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Mathias Mhere, Minister Mahendere and ZCC Mbungo Stars are some of the heavy hitters expected to perform.

ZTA chief operating officer, Givemore Chidzidzi said his organisation was involved in the festival because tourism thrives where there is peace.

“Churches have a role to play in conveying this message of peace and peace is one unique selling point for Zimbabwe. Peace puts us ahead of any nation the world,” Chidzidzi said.

He said the festival would be a permanent feature on the national calendar.

“There were suggestions that we should not do it in Harare, but we want to get it to a stage where it becomes an activity where people from other places come as part of religious tourism.

“We want people to start to travel for the festival and that’s the beginning of tourism. As ZTA, we look at things in a broader view,” he said.

Chidzidzi added that it was ZTA’s hope that the festival will stimulate business downstream from service providers, artists and others.

“While some people will enjoy good business, there’re many who’ll get salvation,” he said.

Bishop Brighton Gombiro of Zimbabwe Christian Ministry Association endorsed the festival saying Zimbabwe was known throughout the world as a peaceful nation.

“It’s known Zimbabwe is a peaceful nation, save for one or two decades, but it has been exceptionally peaceful. We’re reclaiming our fabric and form and we want to be the pink elephant on the face of earth because we’re unique. So let’s make joyful noise to celebrate our peace,” Bishop Gombiro said.