Mlauzi at Tsholotsho

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

MIGHTY Warriors’ head coach Shadreck Mlauzi has joined Tsholotsho FC for their pre-season training where he is undergoing assessment for a possible assistant coaching role.

Following the departure of head coach Lizwe Sweswe for FC Platinum, Mlauzi has been roped in to assist newly appointed head coach Farai Tawachera.

Tawachera was Sweswe’s assistant last season.

Tsholotsho FC chairman Mlamuli Phiri said there is no agreement yet between the club and the Mighty Warriors’ gaffer.

“I can confirm that Mlauzi is currently with the team and is helping with our pre-season training sessions. As you know we have been looking for a coach since the departure of Sweswe, we received a number of applications which we looked at. We therefore saw it best to give Tawachera the reins because he has been with the team for some time. As for Mlauzi, there is nothing that has been finalised yet. He is trying his luck like everyone else and if everything goes well we might approach him for the assistant coach’s role,” said Phiri.

Mlauzi led the Mighty Warriors to a historic qualification for the 2016 Rio Olympics and the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Cameroon last year.

He made a name coaching Southern Region women’s soccer side Inline Academy, which has produced players that include Samukelisiwe Zulu, Rudo Neshamba, Nobuhle Majika and Rejoice Kampfumvuti, who have made an impact with the Mighty Warriors.

He is also a holder of a Zifa Level 4 coaching certificate, Caf B Licence, Fifa Goalkeeping Certificate and a Sports Science degree from the Zimbabwe Open University.

