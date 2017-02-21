Mlauzi holds onto vehicle

Raymond Jaravaza, Sports Correspondent

MIGHTY Warriors’ coach Shadreck Mlauzi is refusing to surrender the vehicle bought for him by Zifa benefactor Wicknell Chivayo after the association “terminated” his contract last week.

In a letter seen by Chronicle Sport and which has now gone viral on social media, Zifa wrote to Mlauzi on February 15 informing him that his contract had been terminated and asking him to surrender the Toyota Hilux, registration number ADY 7693, on or before February 17.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association wish to advise that your contract was terminated at the instance (sic) of the High Performance Committee review.

Therefore, you are required to surrender the vehicle in your possession to the Leasor, Hansporte Investments on or before Friday 17th February 2017 before 17:00 hours. The vehicle must be delivered to 160 Enterprise Road, Harare,” wrote Zifa acting general secretary Joseph Mamutse.

Mlauzi confirmed receiving the letter, but questioned Zifa’s sanity for terminating a non-existent contract.

“I took over the Mighty Warriors in September 2015, but never signed a contract with Zifa. I received a letter last Saturday stating that my contract with Zifa had been terminated, but I’m wondering what contract they are talking about. I have not surrendered the car. That’s all I can say for now,” said Mlauzi.

A source close to the saga said Mlauzi could take the legal route to recover money owed to him by Zifa in salary arrears and appearance fees for taking part in the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil as well as the finals of the Africa Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

It’s believed Mlauzi could be owed as much as $100 000.

“Since taking over as head coach of the Mighty Warriors, Mlauzi never received his monthly salary from Zifa and the association also owes him appearance fees for taking part in the Rio Olympics and Africa Women Cup of Nations. In fact, Zifa never paid him for qualifying for the two major tournaments. It’s not surprising if he takes Zifa to the Labour Court to recover his money,” said the source.

Chivayo, who bought vehicles for Mlauzi and his axed Warriors colleague Callisto Pasuwa, is on record as stating that the cars were acquired for the coaches and not Zifa.

“The vehicle rightfully and lawfully belongs to him (Pasuwa) and there is no relationship whatsoever between the deal for the vehicle and Zifa so whether he is still national coach or not, he gets to keep that vehicle . . . it was not a sponsorship to Zifa,” Chivayo told our sister paper The Herald of February 8, 2017, when asked if Pasuwa would keep the car or not.

Pasuwa was the first to receive a vehicle from Chivayo in February 2016. Mlauzi received his vehicle two weeks later.

Demands by Zifa for Mlauzi to surrender his vehicle raise questions, since his counterpart Pasuwa was allowed to keep his by the same benefactor.

—@RaymondJaravaza