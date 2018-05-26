Mliswa hails President for peace overtures

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

NORTON Member of Parliament Mr Temba Mliswa has commended President Mnangagwa for ensuring that peace prevails in the country ahead of elections, saying gone are the days when people used to be afraid of voting for their preferred candidates.

In a statement updating residents on development projects in his constituency, Mr Mliswa said the era of fear ended with the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe.

“I can boldly express my satisfaction at the peace prevailing in the constituency and in the country at large during this election period. This is a sign of our growing maturity and a positive move by the Government of President Mnangagwa to carry out a free, fair and credible election.

“This week I interacted with some aspiring MDC-T candidates and expressed my gratitude at the democratic nature of this election. I wish to commend the people of Norton and the rest of Zimbabweans for behaving in the most appropriate manner possible,” said Mr Mliswa.

He urged members of the public to shun fear and express themselves freely in terms of political choices.

He added that the future of the nation was brighter if people worked together and prioritised development projects.

“This is no longer the old order where you fear to support the candidate you want. Those who want can attend my rallies and meetings without fear of reprisal or victimisation.

“Development is a long term project that can only be realised if we unite in work and vision. Let’s work together for the fulfilment and realisation of the visions that we have for our constituencies,” said Mr Mliswa.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying the Government is putting in place measures to ensure that the country conducts free, fair and credible elections this year.

He has continued to urge politicians and the electorate to campaign for political office peacefully and compete for positions in a manner that demonstrates political maturity, diversity and tolerance.

To make good its pledge, President Mnangagwa’s administration invited 46 countries, 15 regional and continental bodies to observe general elections.

Some of the countries invited last observed elections in Zimbabwe over a decade ago. – Pamelashumba1