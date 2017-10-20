Mobile money users stranded as shops reject EcoCash transactions

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Bureau

MOBILE money users in Gweru are in a fix as some retail shops and service stations are rejecting EcoCash transactions.

A snap survey conducted by this publication on Wednesday showed that subscribers could not pay for goods, groceries and fuel using the EcoCash platform.

While big supermarkets like Pick n Pay and OK and two Total service stations were accepting EcoCash, the rest were refusing the facility, leaving users in a quandary.

As a result, long and winding queues of customers and motorists were observed at Pick n Pay, OK supermarkets, as well as at the two Total service stations.

“We were ordered not to accept EcoCash transactions in this supermarket, we only accept cash,” said a manager at one supermarket who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Managers at other service stations also told this publication that they were only doing cash or Point of Sale transactions.

“Sorry, we don’t accept EcoCash. We have POS and cash only,” said another manager at a service station.

EcoCash agents in town said their business was also been affected by businesses’ refusing EcoCash.

Meanwhile retailers in the city have not reduced the prices of basic commodities to previous levels despite a Government directive for them to do so.

“Shops are not being fair to us as consumers as they are taking advantage of the current economic situation and maintaining high prices,” said Mrs Joice Moyo.

A two litre bottle, which used to sell at $3,75 is now going for $4,70. A 2 kg packet of sugar is now $2,10 from $1,90.