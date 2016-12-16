MOCK PLANE CRASH PANIC – 7 cops injured in JMN Airport ‘accident’ rush

December 16, 2016 Headlines, Top Stories
Emergency teams rush to JMN International Airport in Bulawayo after the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe informed them of a plane “crash” yesterday

Emergency teams rush to JMN International Airport in Bulawayo after the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe informed them of a plane “crash” yesterday

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
SEVEN police officers were yesterday seriously injured when their vehicle veered off the road and overturned as they rushed to a mock plane crash scene at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo.

The accident occurred at about 11AM along Airport Road. It happened as panic reigned supreme in Bulawayo after the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe’s (CAAZ) reported a fake plane crash at about 9AM.  This was part of a drill to ascertain disaster preparedness and responsiveness of emergency teams.

Emergency sirens rang as ambulance services and the fire brigade teams sped to the usually quiet airport, about 20km north of the Bulawayo city centre.

Among them was a group of police officers who were in a Land Rover Defender.  Its driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned, throwing out the seven officers.  The injured officers were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube could not immediately comment on the matter.

The story about the plane crash went viral on social media platforms, with some speculating that it was an Air Zimbabwe aircraft coming from Harare.

JMN International Airport manager Mr Passmore Dhewa confirmed the simulation exercise, saying it was important in the airport’s rankings as it is used to evaluate disaster preparedness.

“This is a basis even from the national and international perspective. We’ve auditors coming when we’ve airlines coming they take it up from there, seeing how safe is your aviation? We do these exercises regularly,” he said.

Mr Dhewa said in the exercise they invite the country’s emergency services who include the fire brigade, ambulance services and police.

He said the teams will be assessed based on the time they took to respond to the event.

“In fact we’ve up to seven and there’s a committee called ‘critique committee’ which is at the various points at hospitals, here at the crash scene and at any other point. So they’ve got members who’re filling what we call a critique form. After the exercise when we declare the exercise over they will come together to discuss, compile a report and we will meet to discuss the shortcomings, where we did well and how we can improve. They’re monitoring every agent that has responded,” he said.

He said part of the drill’s objective was to evaluate the media’s response and how it could efficiently spread information.

When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the airport there was thick smoke in the air, which a majority of people on social media took as confirmation that tragedy had struck.

This was followed by Mr Dhewa’s “confirmation” of the incident.

However, he denied the news crew access to the crash scene. “We’re reporting that there has been a crash at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.  An aircraft, a Boeing 747 from Kenneth Kaunda Airport carrying 60 passengers and six crew members has crashed at the end of runway 02 which is our second runway. We don’t have many details as of now as rescue operations are underway . . . ,” said Mr Dhewa.

The Chronicle news crew was one of the first teams to arrive at the airport, beating ambulance and fire brigade teams that arrived minutes later. —

@nqotshili

 
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Department 6

    so the headline should have changed/

    • Wololo

      Nope. the headline is in quotes baba. That says a lot. It tells u that the story is fake.

      • Dewa

        It is still not breaking news. We have simulations in other departments. Why is an exercise braking news?

        • MakhosiXamu

          Braking?. Asazi bantu.

          • Dewa

            KIKIK Law your English is vari bed.

          • Markanics

            Your English is not very bad, but your spelling is!

        • Ndex

          Agreed 100% brother. Simulations like Dynamos beating Highlanders 3-2 at babourfields stadium just to check if Highlanders’ supporters are prepared to absorb the shock disaster. Its obviuos that was a fake match of sorts! Doesn’t happen in the real world. No team can beat Highlanders.

  • tops spot stop opts pots post

    lisihloniphe!

  • Hlokoloza

    Manje bapasile yini kumbe bonke kade beyelayinela ama bond notes…..

    • Symbol

      Kkkkkk

  • Zenzo

    Have u run out of things to write abt

  • mtshayisa

    Success! The police were RUSHED to hospital. I hope the disaster team was not planted at the car crash site in anticipation

  • BasilkaMdluli

    The boy who cried help! Remember that fable?

  • Sob

    The boy who cried wolf! Remember that fable?

  • Markanics

    I wonder if I can do the same?, Call the Fire Brigade to a “fake fire” to test their response time to my house. Then I can tell if they are well prepared to save my house in case of a fire? But I guess they won’t like that, and most likely will fine me.

    • LihloLikazulu

      Actually you can do that provided you are prepared to pay for their expenses

  • MaNyathi

    hayi ke chronicle is prepared kkk, 1st on the scene

  • SHIBOBO

    If the purported accident occurred at 9am, and the police were still on their way at 11 am, 2 full hours latter, then we have serous problems with disaster preparedness!!!! Lord have mercy!!!

    It would be nice to have sight of the CAAZ report on this drill, and see those sections of the emergency organisations having fingers pointed at. It wouldnt surprise me if our police are found wanting. They are a hopeless lot who enjoy preying on innocent unarmed civilians!!!!

  • Phaqa

    Ichronicle ibefaster than Ambulance and Fireman lamapolisa??? As if you were going to write a true story. These liers

  • Fred Moyo

    Chamagona chii ipapa. Hapana. CAAZ should pay the bill for the injured policemen. Nxa

  • bhinikwa

    How could the police be prepared when they were all deployed to road(revenue) blocks to collect the bond note. It serves them right, lve no pity for the overturned land rover. This has exposed the police. We are so-called the most policed state in the region yet they failed to arrive at an accident. I wonder if a second team was dispached after the cops accident?

  • Mafira kurewa

    Hahhahahahhaha vakakudubuka asi kana vachidzingirira makombi nezvimishika shika havakudubuki BIG UP CIVIL AVIATION tyt zrp mafoira exam