Mohadi donates to Beitbridge elderly

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

BEITBRIDGE Senator Cde Tambudzani Mohadi has donated food hampers to 45 elderly people in the district as part of her annual charity programme.

Cde Mohadi handed over the food items to senior citizens who are 65 years old and above at Dite business centre in Beitbridge East last Saturday.

The hampers had sugar, rice, cooking oil, flour, tea leaves, salt, washing and bathing soap.

She also donated 11 tonnes of maize meal and 5,5 tonnes of rice to five rural wards in Beitbridge East. Cde Mohadi said another donation would be made in Beitbridge West.

She said the elderly were among the most vulnerable members of society hence the need to help them all the time.

“This is an annually programme when I remember the elderly in our community and I am working on increasing the number of beneficiaries,” she said.

Some of the beneficiaries include people from Shabwe, Malala, Dite, Chaswingo and Lutumba.

Senator Mohadi said it was important for businesses and Government to work together in addressing challenges facing the people.