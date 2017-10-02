Money changer loses R60 000 to armed robbers

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

FOUR men pounced on an alleged money changer in Beitbridge, robbing him of R60 000 and a cell phone worth $300 at around 1AM last Friday.

Pios Mukarati was robbed when he arrived at his home in Mashakada suburb.

A source close to investigations said it is suspected that the robbers followed Mukarati from town.

“They pounced on him when he was about to enter his gate and demanded cash and all valuables he had on him.”

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we received a report of four men who robbed a man of R60 000 and a cell phone. They fled from the scene and investigations are underway,” said Insp Ndebele.

Last week, police said a group of armed robbers had descended on Beitbridge, targeting taxi drivers and residents living in the western suburbs.

Four incidents were reported in just two days recently, with two taxi drivers, an illegal forex dealer and another resident falling victim to the terror gang.

In one reported case, five gunmen pounced on a foreign currency dealer and a taxi driver last Thursday and went away with a vehicle, cell phones and cash with a combined value of $4 000.

In February another money changer was attacked by four armed robbers, who went away with R8 000 and $750 after assaulting him and firing a shot into the air.—@winnie_masara