Money changer loses R60 000 to armed robbers

October 2, 2017 Local News

burglar2

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter
FOUR men pounced on an alleged money changer in Beitbridge, robbing him of R60 000 and a cell phone worth $300 at around 1AM last Friday.

Pios Mukarati was robbed when he arrived at his home in Mashakada suburb.

A source close to investigations said it is suspected that the robbers followed Mukarati from town.

“They pounced on him when he was about to enter his gate and demanded cash and all valuables he had on him.”

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we received a report of four men who robbed a man of R60 000 and a cell phone. They fled from the scene and investigations are underway,” said Insp Ndebele.

Last week, police said a group of armed   robbers had descended on Beitbridge, targeting taxi drivers and residents living in the western suburbs.

Four incidents were reported in just two days recently, with two taxi drivers, an illegal forex dealer and another resident falling victim to the terror gang.

In one reported case, five gunmen pounced on a foreign currency dealer and a taxi driver last Thursday and went away with a vehicle, cell phones and cash with a combined value of $4 000.

In February another money changer was attacked by four armed robbers, who went away with R8 000 and $750 after assaulting him and firing a shot into the air.—@winnie_masara
Pin It

Related Posts

  • qagiwe

    dealing in illegal money changing is dangerous at least they didnt harm him, uzasebenza athole enye

    • nompu

      the guy was carrying all that money at 1:am

  • VHAVENDA

    Editor and Whinsley Maasara, I dont think there is Mashakada surburb in Beitbridge. Mashakada is a shpooing centre, which is officially not Mashakada. It was given the unofficial name Mashakada because there is a shop owned by Mashakada. We have Dulibadzimu township. Please do not rename our township.

    • zibulo

      was also wondering what mashakada is in Beitbridge !!! bayazitshela .

    • Malume Makhovula

      hayi madoda nxa indawo ingumatshakada nguMatshakada……lokhu okokuthi yidulidibadzimu njani njani we can not have a place so big called dulibadzimu all of it …thats insanity….it must be disected into section…next time use your own name and the location will be called in your name there is nothng bad…lets not be to tribalistic even on trival issues

      • VHAVENDA

        Malume Makhovula, who is being tribal? Did I mention anything tribal? Did I mention any tribe? To you this might be trivial, but to me it is not trivial. The name of a place is of significant importance. Would you be happy if your home area in Mpandawana is named after a Gumede who comes from Tsholotsho because you just gave him land to set up a Tuckshop. Even if Dulibadzimu is big, one cannot subdivide it and rename the divisions. We expect an apology.

  • Ndlovu4482

    I edge armed robbers to bring sanity in the streets of Harare and Bulawayo. You guys there is no need for you to pounce on gas stations for $200, nop go to Osiphatheleni, and believe you me the police would not invest much of their effort trying to catch you. Force these people to run for their dear lives to the police stations, police would take them in, charge them again for enticing you to rob them .

    • depressed young city bandit

      The irony is, the old, and rich man wants to be young, the young and handsome wants to be rich, but both are sleeping with the same girl.

  • rolihlahla

    uyathola umuntu elamasaka emali esitaladini, bayayithatha otsotsi

  • Leon

    so is he going to be arrested?

    • lord.jesuschrist

      kkkk both are going to be arrested i guess and probably going to get the same sentence…twisted story indeed haha

  • Seles

    Well one robbers. I salute you!! Come to Byo as well as Harare. There you will reap more for your efforts in relieving these economic saboteurs of cash.

  • mlalazi

    why is it that SA doesnt complain of money hoarding when its notes are being kept in such quantities

  • MakhosiXamu

    I wish to invite these robbers who target Osiphatheleni to come to Bulawayo and cleanse our city of these money changers. Thank you madoda. …. kill all the Osiphathelens.