More arrests over Vic Falls visa fraud

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THREE more immigration officers have been arrested in Victoria Falls, bringing to 10 the number of officers arrested for altering visas for visitors at ports of entry.

Billy Nyasha (31) Shepherd Nyabanga (28) and MaClean Nhunge were arrested at Kazungula Border Post after allegedly pocketing a combined $840 thereby defrauding the State.

They appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa on Friday charged with fraud.

Ms Maphosa released them on $200 bail each to May 10. They were ordered not to interfere with witnesses and to reside at their given addresses.

Allegations are that the trio, acting separately, attended to British and Canadian visitors who should pay $55 and $75 respectively for a single entry visa.

Nyasha, Nyabanga and Nhunge allegedly recorded lesser amounts on receipt books and pocketed the difference.

Their actions allegedly prejudiced the State of varying amounts of money, all amounting to $840.

For the State, Mr Takunda Ndovorwi said the crimes were committed between April 21 and April 23.

“Nyasha attended to one British national who he recorded as an American. The visitor paid $55 but the accused only receipted $30 which he also didn’t remit thereby prejudicing Government of $55,” said the prosecutor.

Nyabanga allegedly prejudiced the State of $430 after misrepresenting on the nationalities of tourists entering the country, while Nhunge is alleged to have defrauded the State of $355 after doing the same.

The three join Promise Miti (37), Maboreke Enock Takura (29), Nonhlanhla Nyathi (39), Aron Mamvura (40) and Patience Chivi (31) as well as Kushinga Goremusandu and James Marowa whose ages were not given who appeared before the same court last week for similar crimes committed at the Victoria Falls International Airport. The seven were also remanded to May 10 on $200 bail each.

